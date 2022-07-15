Community projects in Lichfield and Burntwood are set to benefit from additional funding to help tackle climate change and protect the environment.

Staffordshire County Council’s climate action fund supports schemes changing to more energy efficient appliances and lighting, or those that help reduce the use of fossil fuel heating are all likely to be considered for funding.

Other initiatives like tree planting and waste reduction will also be considered as high priorities.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for climate change, said:

“This is our third round of funding and we’ve seen some fantastic projects and work from our schools, voluntary groups, and charities. “Through these projects, and by all working together, we can make a real difference in tackling climate change. “The funding is being allocated on a first come first served basis, so I would urge community groups to speak to their local councillor, check if they are eligible and make an application.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Now in its third year, the initiative has supported 217 projects across Staffordshire with £129,000 in funding.

But governance of the scheme had to be enhanced after a councillor was awarded £924 from a previous funding round for a project to create an orchard in Burntwood, only for it to later emerge that no trees had been planted or even purchased. The money was later paid back in instalments almost a year later.

This year’s application window will see each county councillor allocated £1,500 to distribute to not-for-profit organisations working on environmental projects.

To apply for a grant, organisations will first need to speak with their councillor and then apply online at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/climatefund.