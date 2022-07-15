The family of a man who died in a crash in Burntwood have described him as “irreplaceable”.

Paul Summers, from Cannock, was travelling in a grey Volkswagen Golf on Miners Way on 17th May when he collided with another vehicle.

In a statement, his family said:

“Paul was an irreplaceable dad, boyfriend, son and friend to all who knew him. “He will be sadly missed by anyone who had the privilege of meeting him.” Paul Summers’ family

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle, a black Volkswagen Polo, were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged. They are continuing to recover from their injuries.

Police say they are still keen to speak to witnesses who saw the crash, which happened at around 3.15pm, or have footage of the vehicles before the incident.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk, quoting incident number 516 of 17th May.