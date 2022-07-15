People in Lichfield will soon be able to feel the sand between their toes – despite being miles from the sea.

Lichfield Cathedral will play host to an outdoor beach on the West Front from 23rd July to 31st August.

It is part of a ‘Your Cathedral’ theme running throughout the year to encourage more people to visit the historic site.

The Very Rev’d Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said:

“As Britain’s most landlocked cathedral, we want to bring an unfamiliar landscape to Lichfield – a beach on the West Front. “We know there’s something wonderful about having your feet on the beach. It’s deeply relaxing just to have the time to sit in a deckchair and feel the sun on your face. “Our invitation is to come to a sacred place but come and relax and be playful. The beach will be open daily. “As everyone’s cash continues to be squeezed, I’m delighted that it will be free.” The Very Rev’d Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

For more information visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/beach.

The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“The cathedral’s beach is set to be a very popular visitor attraction over the summer, and we are delighted to support it. “If you can’t get to the seaside, it will offer the perfect opportunity to kick your shoes off and relax with family and friends with the sand between your toes. “I look forward to visiting the beach and hope people will enjoy themselves at this fantastic holiday facility outside our beautiful cathedral.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

A climbing wall will also return each Saturday during the school holidays. For bookings and more information: www.lichfield-cathedral.org/climb

There will also be a week of free children’s activities from 13th August and, a weeklong summer school from 22nd to 26th August. To book onto the summer school and for more information contact: summerschool@lichfieldcathedralschool.com.