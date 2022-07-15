Lichfield’s MP has criticised “cancel culture” after being prevented from speaking to a group of primary school pupils in the city.
Michael Fabricant said he had been due to visit the unnamed school today (15th July).
But the Conservative MP says a group of parents persuaded the headteacher to cancel the event.
“It’s usually university students who stop speakers coming to their university – but now it seems it’s come to Lichfield too. And to a primary school at that.
“This morning I was due to talk to a group of primary school children ranging from six years of age to 11 about how our democracy works nationally and locally and how they can impact Lichfield as a group beyond the school gates.
“But a politically motivated group of parents who found out about this decided to put pressure on the headteacher and my visit was cancelled at short notice.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Fabricant said the children were due to ask him questions and give him a tour of their school.
“The children are disappointed and so am I – they wanted to meet a member of our national parliament.
“I never discuss party politics on school visits, but instead have lively discussions on how parliament works and on issues that interest the students.
“Given my liberal views on most matters, I find the whole thing both selfish and petty and am sorry the children are disappointed.
“They are probably as bewildered as I am on this decision. I feel sorry for the headteacher too.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Fabricant said he would not name the school in order to “avoid their embarrassment”.
Oh look, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions catching up with him…
Whatever we might think about our MP and his party, it’s essential to teach children about democracy and parliament. Probably need to explain this more widely. MPs can differentiate between party politics and education. Teachers would be present as well. What a shame.
Maybe it is you that should be embarrassed Mr Fabricant.
After reading your Twitter for a long time now, I dont
think you should be surprised at how people respond to you.
I’m very honoured to say that – I was one of the many parents who made my feelings known. I don’t want my child anywhere near you. You supported Chris Pincher, you feel sorry for the MP caught watching porn in the Commons, you supported Owen Paterson (then admitted later you knew he was “guilty as hell” – your exact words), you think sexual assault shouldn’t be reported if people are drunk, you threaten to punch females in the throat, you call a young female constituent a “tw*t”……
WHY ON EARTH WOULD I WANT YOU ANYWHERE NEAR MY DAUGHTER???
“And, you know, that’s why many of us do feel that Chris (Pincher), sadly, you know, is also in his own way, a victim.”
You may think this is “Cancel culture” or “Politically motivated” but in my experience parents are funny about letting their kids anywhere near the sort of person that would support someone who sexually assaults men.
Just goes to show Michael you are NOT liked
Shame, it might have been his ideal audience. It strikes me that the parents have shown good judgement in declining his wisdom. Perhaps he can explain to the rest of us how parliament works, as it clearly doesn’t, and certainly not these days.
Well done to the parents and teachers at this school. If I found Fabricant was coming to visit my children’s school. I would keep them away.
As you have an afternoon free. Maybe you could go and visit Mr Pincher and give him your continued support.
Whilst no fan of Mr Fabricant or his politics I have to agree with him on this matter. One of the problems we have in this country is the lack of engagement with politics by many people; anything which sparks an interest early in life is good. Having our MP to speak is hardly like asking Putin along!
I’m sure the children are disappointed. A morning without lessons, and the chance of a close view of the famous hair. What’s not to like?
I’ve taught British Values recently to Y7. When I said “the rule of law applies to everyone” they said “But Miss, what about the parties?” So they knew our Prime Minister broke the law, but Mr Fabricant continues to insist otherwise. I think he may have had a lucky escape.
We don’t like you Michael Fabricant.
Michael Ellison, you speak for a great number of his constituents.
The vile, stupid and thoughtless comments he has come out with over the years are now having consequences.
We don’t want you representing Lichfield, I’m embarrassed to tell anyone I live in Lichfield because of you.
Best to resign, before you lose your seat and look stupid like Boris.
You don’t need to be an mp to explain our democracy to children.
Fabricant has been hoisted by his own petard here, if I had primary school age children he wouldn’t be anywhere near them. Michael Ellison I support your stance.
Remember the claptrap this mp comes out with, the vile insults and nastiness he & his Twitter followers spew, not an example to set any child.
As for suggesting pincher was a victim, he is still an mp, unbelievable, surely some parents felt it a safeguarding issue?
I have had to say to my primary school children that I can’t explain why the Prime minister of the uk has been getting away with parties whilst we were at home following his advice. Mr Fabricant has been making light if this and supporting the insupportable. Shame on Mr Fabricant, he does not deserve to represent Lichfield. I do not want my children anywhere near a person such as him, I would withdraw them from school if he visited their school.
I was one of those parents. I simply drew attention to reports of MF’s apparent comments on Islam and disability and asked how this fitted with the kind, inclusive culture of our school. Far from being ‘embarrassed’, I am so incredibly proud of our school for showing strong leadership on issues of disability, inclusion and the accountability that comes with a position of authority.
