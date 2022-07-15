Lichfield’s MP has criticised “cancel culture” after being prevented from speaking to a group of primary school pupils in the city.

Michael Fabricant said he had been due to visit the unnamed school today (15th July).

But the Conservative MP says a group of parents persuaded the headteacher to cancel the event.

“It’s usually university students who stop speakers coming to their university – but now it seems it’s come to Lichfield too. And to a primary school at that. “This morning I was due to talk to a group of primary school children ranging from six years of age to 11 about how our democracy works nationally and locally and how they can impact Lichfield as a group beyond the school gates. “But a politically motivated group of parents who found out about this decided to put pressure on the headteacher and my visit was cancelled at short notice.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant said the children were due to ask him questions and give him a tour of their school.

“The children are disappointed and so am I – they wanted to meet a member of our national parliament. “I never discuss party politics on school visits, but instead have lively discussions on how parliament works and on issues that interest the students. “Given my liberal views on most matters, I find the whole thing both selfish and petty and am sorry the children are disappointed. “They are probably as bewildered as I am on this decision. I feel sorry for the headteacher too.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant said he would not name the school in order to “avoid their embarrassment”.