Calls for an MP’s visit to a Lichfield primary school to be cancelled were linked to his previous comments on issues such as disability and religion, a parent has said.

Michael Fabricant revealed his trip to the unnamed school was cancelled at short notice yesterday (15th July).

The Conservative MP said “cancel culture” had led a group of parents to contact the headteacher urging them to halt his visit to talk about democracy and parliament with youngsters aged between six and 11.

He blamed a “politically-motivated” group for pressuring the school.

But one of the parents told Lichfield Live the decision was linked to his previous comments rather than his political affiliation.

She said:

“I simply drew attention to reports of Michael Fabricant’s comments on Islam and disability, and asked how this fitted with the kind, inclusive culture of our school. “I am so incredibly proud of our school for showing strong leadership on issues of disability, inclusion and the accountability that comes with a position of authority.”

The Conservative MP has previously drawn criticism from a Lichfield group after using the term “remonger” on social media, but said they “shouldn’t be upset” as it was a cross between remainers and scaremongering rather than a slur on disabled people.

He also came under fire in 2018 for a post on Twitter depicting London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s head on an inflatable pig engaged in a sex act with another inflatable pig in front of an image of Donald Trump, with a Labour MP describing it as “abhorrent”. Mr Fabricant said he had not realised Mr Khan was in the image he shared.

The Conservative MP told Lichfield Live the school visit cancellation was motivated by “political prejudice”.