People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to join a nationwide study of butterflies.

The Big Butterfly Count starts today (15th July) and will run until 7th August.

It comes as wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation warned that half of Britain’s remaining butterfly species are threatened with extinction.

Last year’s count saw the lowest ever number recorded.

Dr Zoe Randle, senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation, said:

“Thanks to the wonderful British public who take part in their thousands, the Big Butterfly Count is the largest natural history citizen science project involving insects in the world and provides us with a valuable snapshot of what is happening for butterflies across the whole of the UK. “It can act as an early-warning system, letting us know how various environmental changes are impacting insects, and allows us to gather vital data from places that would otherwise be totally unrecorded.” Dr Zoe Randle, Butterfly Conservation

Dr Randle said that the decline in numbers meant learning about the butterflies was more important than ever.

“We really need people’s help this year to help us figure out where our butterflies are and what we need to do to save them. “It’s not just the rare species of butterfly – the ones with restricted habitat or foodplants – that we are concerned about. Some of our previously commonly seen butterflies, like the Small Tortoiseshell, are also declining rapidly.” Dr Zoe Randle, Butterfly Conservation

For more information and to take part, visit www.bigbutterflycount.org or download the free Big Butterfly Count app.