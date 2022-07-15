People are being urged to stay safe and look out for others as temperatures look set to hit record highs next week.

Forecasters say Staffordshire could see the mercury hit 38 degrees on Monday.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:

“From Sunday we are going to see very high temperatures until Tuesday and it’s important people stay safe while enjoying the summer sunshine. “Just by taking a few simple measures people can avoid harm, such as avoiding the sun during the hottest part of the day, staying hydrated and ensuring they apply a high factor sunscreen. “It’s vitally important people do not swim where there are signs advising against it or in unsupervised open water, even if they’re experienced swimmers. Ignoring this advice can have devastating consequences. “We’re expecting increased visitor numbers on our country parks over the next few days and are appealing to everyone to be responsible to reduce fire risk by not smoking in high-risk areas, dispose of rubbish properly and remind them that no barbecues are allowed at any time. “We’d also ask people with more vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours, just to check they’re ok during this period.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Pet owners are also being asked to ensure their animal is kept out of strong sun and are kept cool and hydrated.