Police chiefs in Staffordshire are asking people to only dial 999 in a genuine emergency after warning of “significant pressures” on the force control centre.
Staffordshire Police says it has already seen the number of calls it receives rise by 28% over the past week
With a national emergency declared for extreme heat in England on Monday and Tuesday, police say the number of 999 calls could increase further.
Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick, who oversees contact and operations for the force, said:
“We are consistently seeing demand on 999 as high as it would be on New Year’s Eve and so we’re appealing for people to use the system responsibly.
“Dialling 999 should only be in a genuine emergency when you need immediate assistance and not simply because you cannot get through on non-emergency numbers.
“Anyone, with a genuine need for emergency assistance, where life or property is in immediate danger, should always call 999, otherwise get in touch with us online.”Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick, Staffordshire Police
