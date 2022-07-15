Police chiefs in Staffordshire are asking people to only dial 999 in a genuine emergency after warning of “significant pressures” on the force control centre.

Staffordshire Police says it has already seen the number of calls it receives rise by 28% over the past week

With a national emergency declared for extreme heat in England on Monday and Tuesday, police say the number of 999 calls could increase further.

Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick, who oversees contact and operations for the force, said: