An application has been made to reduce the number of affordable homes on a housing development in Handsacre.

Walton Homes has applied to Lichfield District Council to approve 45 rather than 50 properties on the land next to Hayes Meadow Primary School.

The housebuilder said the original figure had been based on more homes being built overall on the site.

“The applicants are seeking a variation to the agreement on the affordable housing. “This is necessitated because the current development is now smaller than the original permitted one, due to land take for HS2. “There are now 181 homes permitted rather than 200, and now 45 units are proposed as affordable rather than 50.” Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.