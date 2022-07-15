A second group of travellers have set up camp on land in Lichfield.

They have moved on to public open space at the junction of Broad Lane and Roman Way on Boley Park – just yards from the previous encampment on the other side of the road.

Lichfield District Council said it was now taking steps to remove the second group.

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure, said:

“Following reports that another group of travellers has moved onto open space on Boley Park we have again taken immediate action to seek a court order for eviction. “We are determined to ensure that open spaces across the district are available for residents to enjoy safely.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The council is working with an enforcement company to take steps to serve a section 77 notice to remove them from the site.

The same process is being applied to the travellers currently situated in open space on the opposite side of Roman Way.

Authority from a Magistrates Court is required for eviction to take place.