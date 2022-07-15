Final preparations are underway for the return of the Alrewas Show.

The event, at the show field off Daisy Lane, will celebrate region’s agricultural heritage.

It will feature animal and vehicle displays when it takes place tomorrow (16th July).

A spokesperson said:

“The Alrewas Show is one of Staffordshire’s best loved and most popular country shows.

“There’s something for everyone, with prize classes for farm animals and horses, and competitions in cookery, horticulture, arts and crafts, as well as children’s craft competitions.

“The best of local artisan produce is on sale in our food hall and around the grounds, while classic cars and tractors are on display alongside some truly huge agricultural machines.”

The Alrewas Show spokesperson