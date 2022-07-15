Train operators are warning Lichfield passengers to only travel if necessary during the heatwave in the early part of next week.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-high thirties on Monday and Tuesday.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway say such weather could impact tracks and overhead wires.

As a result, speed restrictions and reduced timetables will be in place.

A West Midlands Railway spokesperson said:

“With such hot weather forecast for early next week, we are encouraging passengers to only travel on Monday and Tuesday if their journey is absolutely necessary. “Speed restrictions and reduced timetables will be in place across our services on these days, so we are expecting disruption. “If journeys are essential, we urge passengers to check before they travel and plan ahead, including ensuring they stay hydrated. “Revised timetables will be confirmed as soon as possible.” West Midlands Railway spokesperson

Passengers are being urged to check both operators’ websites for details of service changes.