A “right first time” approach to repairs will be used alongside millions of pounds of investment to improve local roads, councillors have been told.

Staffordshire County Council is aiming to fix thousands more potholes this year, as well as transforming how the highways service is delivered in the coming years.

Members of a council scrutiny committee were given details of the plans at a meeting recently.

David Walters told the session:

“We’ve set quite an ambitious vision for the service over the next five years, founded on two principles – one to deliver an excellent customer experience and secondly to improve the quality of our roads. We have a number of improvement activities already well in train. “We’ve got £15million additional capital to spend this year and we want to be getting on and delivering that. “We will invest in additional safety and quality inspectors which will help us to provide a more responsive service to the customer enquiries we get, through to making sure we are getting additional inspections on the quality of work being carried out by all our various providers. “We’ve got customer service system improvements which our community teams are looking at. That could be anything from chatbots and AI to people at the end of the phone, strengthening our ability to speak to people. “We’ve got £2.5million for tackling the winter workstack and we’ve got £1.3million for patching additional roads this year, which will then get preventative treatment next year. We’ve got £5.2million on around 6km of structural repairs, mainly into our major towns, and we will start to see that programme of work delivered on the ground from September onwards.” David Walters, Staffordshire County Council

A further £1million has been allocated this year for the council’s new right first time approach, the meeting heard.

This will focus on fixing places, rather than just individual defects, meaning that if teams have attended a location to repair specific potholes they will attempt to tackle other nearby defects.

Mr Walters said:

“This year the plan is to use that investment to pilot how we deliver ‘right first time’ defect repairs across Staffordshire and what that would cost to embed them into our usual processes in future years. We’ve looked at it from a customer perspective. “We very much at the moment concentrate on our higher priority defects, which often means some of our lower priority defects are not repaired as quickly as our customers would like. We have often been doing the minimum extent of repair and we want to look at, if we were to do larger repairs, how much extra that would cost. “They are quite a fundamental change to our current approach. What we want to do through this approach is make sure we have tested out what the future looks like. “It comes at a cost – our initial estimate was around £7.5m extra funding per year to do that. But this right first time pilot is intended to help us understand more what that change of approach would cost us.” David Walters, Staffordshire County Council

Committee chair Cllr Tina Clements said improvements were noticeable.