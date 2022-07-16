The loss of senior officers will not impact on food hygiene inspections, the deputy leader of Lichfield District Council has said.
A question to Cllr Iain Eadie at a meeting of the local authority this week revealed that a number of key figures were due to leave their posts.
Cllr Diane Evans, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central, said an internal briefing paper had highlighted the risks and concerns around the loss of senior officers.
“At the end of July there will be no lead food officer – this is a requirement of the Food Standards Agency and could lead to worsening hygiene standards and a lowering of compliance levels.
“Can Cllr Eadie please comment on this report and explain when and how the problems will be overcome?
“Food hygiene is obviously crucial and all users have a right to be sure that all food premises are compliant and inspected and re-inspected if necessary.”Cllr Diane Evans, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Eadie said interim steps were being put in place until a longer term plan was carried out.
“The imminent departure of the senior officers for the service should not impact on the day to day delivery of inspections thanks to the diligence of the outgoing food safety manager ensuring appropriate plans are in place.
“As part of the target operating model proposals currently being consulted there is a regulatory and enforcement manager post vacancy identified for this area along with a food safety managerial post vacancy.
“It is hoped that by the end of August, when the new assistant director for this area will be in post, these proposals will have been considered and relevant recommendations confirmed so that suitable recruitments can be made.
In the meantime, the leadership team are commissioning interim support for this key area of work to complement the existing action plans.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
Our volunteers moderated 1387 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.