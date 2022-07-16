The loss of senior officers will not impact on food hygiene inspections, the deputy leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

A question to Cllr Iain Eadie at a meeting of the local authority this week revealed that a number of key figures were due to leave their posts.

Cllr Diane Evans, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central, said an internal briefing paper had highlighted the risks and concerns around the loss of senior officers.

“At the end of July there will be no lead food officer – this is a requirement of the Food Standards Agency and could lead to worsening hygiene standards and a lowering of compliance levels. “Can Cllr Eadie please comment on this report and explain when and how the problems will be overcome? “Food hygiene is obviously crucial and all users have a right to be sure that all food premises are compliant and inspected and re-inspected if necessary.” Cllr Diane Evans, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Eadie said interim steps were being put in place until a longer term plan was carried out.