Chasetown FC will face a trip to St Neots Town on the opening day of the season.

The fixture list will see The Scholars open their league campaign on 13th August before entertaining Sutton Coldfield Town three days later in their first home encounter.

They will also entertain Corby Town and take trips to Coleshill Town, Loughbrough Dynamo and Bedworth United during August.

Boxing Day will see Chasetown fans make the journey to Sporting Khalsa, while the season will close with an away encounter at Cambridge City.

The full schedule is available on the club website.