Staffordshire’s fire chief has urged people to enjoy the summer sunshine responsibly.

Record-breaking temperatures in the mid-to-high thirties are expected over the coming days.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the heat poses safety risks and could lead to widespread damage if blazes start.

Figures show that from the start of March to the end of May, crews in the county attended almost 600 fires involving things such as barbecues and discarded cigarettes.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

“Dry land and shrubbery are particularly prone to accelerating wildfires in the hotter temperatures, as many look to head outdoors and enjoy the sunshine. “Recent incidents have pulled significant resources from our organisation and have caused widespread issues with our communities. “This increase in temperature may also see an increase in people swimming in open water – particularly in cold rivers and canals. “This water is often much colder than people first anticipate and can cause muscle cramps and shock if people decide to swim them. “Strong currents are often difficult to see before entering and can cause catastrophic issues when people attempt to get out, particularly if slippery banks surround the water.” Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber

Crews have been visiting popular beauty spots, including Gentleshaw Common, where they have identified an increased dryness in shrubbery and foliage which could lead to significant wildfires which can “rapidly become uncontainable”.