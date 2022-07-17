Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Lichfield that left a man in critical condition.

The incident 5.15pm on Friday (15th July) involved a blue Audi S3 and a silver Ford Focus.

The crash happened on a stretch of the A5 between Muckley Corner and Wall Island.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The driver of the Ford Focus, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital by air ambulance. “He remains in a stable but critical condition. “The driver and passenger of the Audi were uninjured.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the vehicles before the crash are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 543 of 15th July, or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.