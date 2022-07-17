Councillors in Burntwood are calling for their town to be tidied after reports of weeds growing in local streets.

Spraying to prevent them becoming an issue did not take place, with local representatives saying residents are now contacting them to complain it is making the area look “untidy and uncared for”.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“We are receiving more and more complaints from residents about the state of our streets. “The weed growth is just dreadful and makes our town look a mess. Local residents care about our town, as do their local councillors, but it looks like the county council doesn’t. “This is all down to austerity funding cuts to councils and weed clearance was just one item of many that felt the axe. “The worrying thing is that most of the current candidates standing to be the next PM are suggesting even more cuts to council funding.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Burntwood Town Council is introducing a response and repair service to pick up some of the lower priority complaints to Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council, but said it will not be able to clear every street in the town.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The county council has said they are only interested in road safety not cosmetic appearances, but when you see the chevrons on traffic islands in the town – presumably there for safety reasons -are left covered in dirt you realise it is only about cuts in services.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: