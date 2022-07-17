A choir is celebrating after a double success in the final of a Lichfield Festival competition.

Cor Bach took the inaugural Midlands Choir of the Year title in the final at Lichfield Cathedral – and also scooped the audience choice crown too.

The nine-strong male choir from Newcastle-under-Lyme impressed with their renditions of Vive L’Amour, Lowlands and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

Garry Boote from Cor Bach said:

“The boys are absolutely delighted to have been crowned as 2022 Lichfield Festival Midlands Choir of the Year. “We were overwhelmed to have been not just the adjudicators’ critical choice, but also the popular choice in the audience vote. “It was a privilege for us to be part of such a stunning celebration of song and singing, taking part with such wonderfully talented fellow competitors too.” Garry Boote

The group received a cash prize of £1,000 and an invitation to sing at the 2023 Lichfield Festival as well as a further prize of £500 as winners of the audience vote.

Lichfield Festival director Damian Thantrey said: