Schools in Lichfield and Burntwood say they are relaxing uniform rules to help students cope with the heatwave.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-thirties as the term ends next week.
The Friary School says pupils will be allowed to wear PE kit from Monday to Wednesday, while King Edward VI School is also permitting students to do the same on Monday and Tuesday.
Chase Terrace Academy has also written to parents to say PE kit can be worn by pupils on Monday and Tuesday next week.
Nicola Mason, head of school, said:
“We recognise that the school environment is hot for us all and we encourage students to make positive decisions to use shaded outdoor areas and stay hydrated during the day.”Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy
