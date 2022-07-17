A Lichfield woman has been using football to help support children with their mental health.

Rachel Brown delivered a free workshop at Aston Villa Football Club to primary school pupils as part of the club’s Making a Difference event.

She set up Chakra Kids in 2018 and developed the workshop after creating a bespoke story about the Premier League side’s mascot, Hercules.

“Having lived with a chronic illness most of my life and struggling to express my own emotions through childhood, I wanted to do something a little different using my own experiences – personal and professional – to support children to express their emotions at the point they feel them, especially after the pandemic, rather than suppress them which is what lead to future mental and physical health issues.” Rachel Brown

Rachel will also be running a summer camp in Lichfield from 1st to 4th August to help children learn how to cope with their emotions.

“There will be lots of fun activities linked to colour so they can build up a toolbox of these activities to call upon whatever they face in the weeks, months and years ahead, and learn to express their emotions even if they don’t know exactly what it is they feel. “One in six children now struggle with a mental health issue – the earlier we can support our children the better.” Rachel Brown

More details about the Chakra Kids summer camp are available online.