Plans for nine new homes on land at Mile Oak have been rejected.

Developers had hope to build on the site off Hints Road.

But a report from Lichfield District Council said the planning application had been refused.

“The proposed development seeks the construction of nine dwellings which would be located outside of the settlement boundary for an identified rural settlement, within the rural area of the district. “It does not satisfy any of the exceptions for residential development in rural areas and is therefore unacceptable as a matter of principle. “It has not been demonstrated that the development would not cause significant harm to existing habitats of protected species and, the scheme fails to demonstrate that a net gain to biodiversity can be achieved. “As proposed the scheme of development would therefore cause harm to protected species and present a net loss to biodiversity.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.