Children across Staffordshire will benefit from free healthy meals and access to a range of activities this summer.

The initiative is being organised by Staffordshire County Council from 21st July to 2nd September.

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme will offer more than 20,000 eligible children – including those who usually receive free school meals – activities for at least two hours a day over four weeks, with food also provided to help families during the summer break from school.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Our Holiday Activities and Food programme is a really important scheme for many families. “All the activities include a healthy meal and once again, over the forthcoming summer holidays, will be free to more than 20,000 children. “Working with local providers, we can offer a fantastic mix of activities from fencing and horse riding to dodgeball and arts and crafts – and don’t forget that swimming activities are also back for the summer. “We’re very pleased with the success of the programme so far and the positive impact it’s having on local families. “Since the scheme launched in summer 2021, more than 70,000 free places have been made available, which is great news. This continues to be an important programme for Staffordshire families, especially with the rising cost of household bills.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

All those eligible for the HAF programme will receive a letter via their school. More details are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/holidayactivities.