All the fun of the vintage fair will be returning to Lichfield next week – with residents reminded it will be the last chance to catch the popular touring attraction.

Carters Steam Fair will be at Beacon Park from 23rd July to 7th August.

Featuring a range of vintage rides and stalls, the funfair will be stopping off in Lichfield as part of a farewell tour before the business is sold with a view to finding a permanent home.

The attraction started life in 1977 when current owner Joby Carter’s parents decided they wanted to preserve the heritage of fairgrounds.

“As private keepers of heritage, we have invested thousands of hours over the years to ensure that these rides could be enjoyed by so many. “We have spared no expense on restoring these rides to the condition they were when they were new. “We have been looking for suitable land for the fair to be placed on permanently. “As a family-run business with expertise in restoration and travelling the fair, we have done our best to familiarise ourselves with the endless details of planning laws, highways regulations and heritage regulations and grants. But it is an enormous task that we simply cannot do alone. “We are now facing the reality that the best future for the fair is for it to be re-homed on a permanent site and operated by someone else. “We are keen that the new owners will ensure our beloved collection of iconic rides and sidestall games that we have curated over the years will continue to be enjoyed as an irreplaceable piece of British living history for generations to come. “It’s time to pass the baton and let someone else continue the magic.” Joby Carter

People can book tokens for the fair’s final visit to Lichfield online.

Joby said he hoped fans would turn out for one last chance to enjoy the rides in Beacon Park.