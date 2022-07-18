Chasetown’s players got another pre-season fixture under their belts with a 0-0 draw at Newcastle Town.

It wasn’t a classic game of football but The Scholars edged the number of chances in the game, though the hosts arguably had the best chance of the match.

That came early on when an understrength header left goalkeeper Callum Cook needing to haul down the home striker, only to save the resulting penalty low to his left.

On the stroke of half time, Chasetown struck the post with a Mitch Clarke header.

The chances to win the game came late on for the visitors. Mitch Botfield forced a save from the keeper and then Liam Kirton went close at the death.