A councillor says she hopes a potential reopening of maternity services in Lichfield will be more than a temporary measure.

The facility at the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital is expected to reopen before the end of the year having being closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

But health bosses are now hoping to reintroduce services on an on-demand basis.

Cllr Diane Evans, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central, told a meeting of Lichfield District Council:

“I’m really grateful that it now looks as though the maternity unit is going to get a reprieve – I hope it will not just be a temporary one. “For people having to travel a distance, particularly if it’s a straightforward delivery, it’s much better if they can access a maternity unit in Lichfield. “If you live in Burntwood then it’s a long way to Burton or Derby.” Cllr Diane Evans, Lichfield District Council

A spokesperson for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board said safety would be paramount in deciding exactly when the Lichfield site would welcome expectant mothers once more.