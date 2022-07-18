A group in Burntwood helping to supply white goods to vulnerable residents is set to benefit from a funding boost.

Burntwood Town Council will meet this week to decide whether to approve £3,000 for the Burntwood Lions project.

The funding will be used to help provide items such as washing machines and fridges to those struggling locally.

A report to the meeting, which has recommended the money be approved, said:

“Burntwood Town Council has an established partnership with Burntwood Lions to deliver essential white goods to vulnerable residents at risk of severe hardship. “They are concerned that there appears to have been a significant rise in need as a result of domestic abuse which results in mothers with children needing help having had to leave home with no possessions. “It is widely recognised that there is in a cost of living crisis as inflation rises and heating and electricity costs rise significantly. The worst consequences are likely to fall on our most vulnerable residents. “This scheme provides a quick and flexible, non-bureaucratic response to some desperate need.” Burntwood Town Council report

The report will be discussed at the Burntwood Town Council meeting on Wednesday (20th July).