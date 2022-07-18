The summer proms are returning to the National Memorial Arboretum next month.

On 5th and 6th August audiences will be treated to music by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and soprano Louise Callinan.

Mark Ellis, interim lead at the arboretum, said:

“We are really looking forward to welcoming people back to the Arboretum for one of our most popular annual events. “In previous years, our summer proms have sold out and this year we’ve already had a terrific response, with people eager to secure their place for a magnificent evening of summer entertainment. “The event is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience the National Memorial Arboretum in a different way, and we look forward to putting on a first-class experience for everyone that comes.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Tickets cost £33 and can be purchased at www.thenma.org.uk/summerproms.