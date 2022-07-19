Ahead of the new football season, Shaun Webbley went behind the scenes to see how Lichfield City are preparing for the forthcoming campaign as they look to build on a record finish in the Midland Football League Premier Division

Prior to Lichfield City’s first pre-season game against Nuneaton Griff, in the humid summer conditions – a team meeting took place.

Lichfield City’s players being put through their paces in pre-season training

Naturally the inquisitive players were listening, taking it all in, some looked more relaxed than others. Manager Ivor Green, as confident and loquacious as ever, addressed the squad and pointed out the glaring issues.

This was a big moment for the coaching staff who demand so much respect from their players, the balance of positive energy and authority is crucial. The players who superseded expectations tenfold last time out did not want that season to be a flash in the pan, but pertinent questions were asked.

Respect, effort and enjoyment are the non-negotiables of an Ivor Green team and the eccentric manager made that perfectly clear in his passionate 14 minute address to his charges.

Last season was promising but the lack of trophies remains a stick to beat the squad over the head with.

What would this season bring? They had experienced the pain of losing a semi-final and watching the wealthy duo of Hanley Town and Boldmere St Michaels accelerate into the distance last time out.

Would they finally take the leap to be title winners, or will they be another team of also-rans? They certainly don’t want this period of success to be remembered as this group of players being the nearly men. The confident outlook that both Green and assistant Wayne Chapman is endearing to the squad, but they accept the pressure is on.

The halcyon days of last season are in the past, the future must be the aim and this pre-season will go a long way to determining whether this year will go how everyone around the club is hoping and some privately may be expecting.

The positive signs were there for all to see – Luke Childs off the back of a barnstorming season last term, curled a beautiful effort with his right-foot into the top corner in the first half against Nuneaton Griff.

Lichfield City’s players during a break in a pre-season friendly

Pre-season is about getting minutes in the tank as Green emphasised beforehand -you can do all the running and bleep tests you like, but nothing can beat minutes on the football pitch.

Performances were solid but Green and the squad knows there are tougher tests ahead to build up the pre-season momentum.

A 3-1 win against Sherwood Colliery, who play at step five but in the north, will do little to dampen expectations around the thriving club.

A Sam Fitzgerald penalty set Lichfield on their way before the talented midfielder, who Green believes has all the tools for success, doubled the lead.

Another player who this season feels important to their development is Childs, the player who really defied expectations last term. The winger seemed to grow in confidence and ability has smashed through every ceiling of expectation – and the hope from within the club is that he can kick on again.

The story of Childs is an interesting one. One figure within the club admitted they were unsure about whether he could make it at this level. But two people who didn’t doubt his ability were Green and Chapman.

Since working with the duo, the flamboyant winger hasn’t looked back and looks raring to go ahead of the new season – as he sat down a Sherwood Colliery defender and slotted it into the back of the net in the friendly encounter, the collective gasps from the stands highlighted the excitement around the winger.

“The club definitely looks the part”

The new dressing room at Lichfield City

The confidence was flowing through the team as they meandered their way off the pitch into the new changing room, which has had a sharp revamp. As you make your way into the new space, the look of professionalism and quality hits is clear to see.

The now comfy leather chairs as opposed to the school-esque seating of last season, is a welcome change. As well as this, a small blue shirt is present in each space – as well as an overhead plaque of Lichfield City. The club definitely looks the part.

With the already developed clubhouse in place, as well as the new stand on display in its full glory – there is plenty for the decision makers at the club to be happy about.

But the burgeoning question remains – and Green will be fully aware of this – of whether this squad is good enough to supersede another expectation and win the league. It certainly won’t be easy.

The slog of the league will not be made any easier with only one team getting promoted out of the league. Money has been flying around this off-season, but for Lichfield it’s all about the current squad.

The two new additions of Tom Hurdman and Ethan Muckley have been welcomed within the squad in the absence of Max Black and Jack Edwards, who have both departed.

The loss of the latter, who was the top goalscorer with 28 goals, will be felt hard within the club.

Edwards, who was lured to Chasetown after a successful season, made a quick return to the club in the club’s next pre-season friendly at the Trade Tyre Comunity Stadium.

The winger admitted it felt strange to be back so soon after weeks of protracted interest from multiple clubs.

Edwards chose Chasetown, but he didn’t expect to be back so soon. Despite the game being a rather meaningless pre-season friendly, it’s a fierce rivalry and the fans turned out in their droves.

Once again, albeit it was a bizarre sequence of play, Luke Childs managed to make it three from three, before Dan Lomas rose highest to score with his head.

Dan Lomas

Lomas’ ability with the high ball and his strength and eye for a pass makes the midfielder a crucial cog in the Lichfield machine.

Pre-season had been a relative success, a 1-1 draw against Wolves Sporting was a wake-up call for the squad though.

The first half, featuring a smart finish from Chandler Pegg, really highlighted the domineering, front-foot and controlling gameplay that Green and the coaching staff crave.

In the sweltering heat chance after chance was missed – and even by a conservative estimate Lichfield could have been four up by half-time.

But the second half brought a myriad of issues for Green’s men, Wolves looked sharper, passes went astray and heads were dropping. A lapse in concentration from a corner saw the lead evaporate.

A private dressing down about the poor display in the second half was in full flow. The exact words said in the dressing room will remain private, but a proverbial “kick up the backside” according to Chapman will do the squad some good.

Some players looked down at the floor, maybe recognising the sky-high standards set by the management was not met.

With the countdown on to the first competitive game against Belper United in the FA Cup, reality checks were in order – and this may well be the jolt the squad needed.