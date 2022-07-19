The chair of a health board in Staffordshire has confirmed he is to retire.

Prem Singh will step down from his role with the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent NHS Integrated Care Board after 47 years of service within the NHS and social care.

Mr Singh said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“After successfully launching the new Integrated Care Board, I am confident that I will be leaving the system in a strong position that will deliver better health and care for local people. “This has been a joint decision taken with my wife, as we make plans to focus our time and energy on our family and the next chapter of our lives together. “The scale of the task ahead to embed these new ways of working, while also leading the Covid-19 recovery programme, is significant. “I believe this requires a three-five year time commitment, which will not be possible with my personal life plans. I feel privileged to have worked with many excellent and dedicated people, over the years, and to have been part of welcoming this new era for health and care services.” Prem Singh

Mr Singh will stay in post until December 2022

Peter Axon, interim chief executive officer for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent’s Integrated Care Board, said: