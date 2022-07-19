Lichfield’s MP says the Conservatives have “made a huge mistake” by ousting Boris Johnson.

Michael Fabricant spoke during a debate during the vote of confidence in the Government debate yesterday (18th July).

He told fellow MPs that he still had confidence in the outgoing Prime Minister – and warned that Conservatives could regret their decision to replace him.

“He got the big calls right – whether it be Brexit, winning the election, Covid, or Ukraine. “I think we have made a huge mistake in making him stand down. “I personally believe that our party is making the same mistake that the Labour party made when they knifed Tony Blair. “But may I ask my Rt Hon Friend, is he aware that the excess death rates in Europe show that thanks to his early intervention with the vaccine, fewer people died in the United Kingdom than the majority of other European countries? “And thanks to my Rt Hon Friend’s intervention, Kyiv is still a part of Ukraine and not a part of Russia.” Michael Fabricant

The Prime Minister replied: