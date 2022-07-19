People in Lichfield and Burntwood will be able to see the Queen’s Baton Relay as it travels through the district.

It will be carried by batonbearers through the area tomorrow (20th July) on route to the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The baton has already passed through 72 nations and territories since last October.

People will be able to see the relay at:

The National Memorial Arboretum at around 10.30am.

From Beacon Street’s junction with Wheel Lane to The Close at around 11.40am.

Beacon Park at 12noon.

Chasetown High Street and Highfields Road from around 1.40pm.

Chasewater Country Park at 2.15pn.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said:

“As a beacon of the Commonwealth Games the visit of the Queen’s Baton Relay to Lichfield district is very exciting. “Batonbearers from across our area are participating and I hope many people will come out and support them along the relay’s route in Lichfield, Burntwood and at Chasewater Country Park.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Celebration events are being held at Beacon Park from 11am to 1pm and at Chasewater from 1pm to 3.30pm.