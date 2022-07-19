Drivers in the Leomansley area are being urged to be vigilant after a theft from a vehicle.
The incident happened at around 11.30pm on 17th July on Neale Close.
PCSO Alyx Hart, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“The suspect had been seen to leave the area on an old bike.
“There have been a number of reports and concerns around suspicious people on and around the estate of Leomansley recently.
“We are asking residents to remain vigilant in the area, if you see anything or anyone suspicious in the area please report it via 101.”PCSO Alyx Hart, Staffordshire Police
Our volunteers moderated 1449 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.