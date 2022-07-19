A line side fire caused by heat-related problems with overhead lines has led to major disruption for train services between Lichfield and London.

The incident earlier today (19th July) saw a 25,000 volt overhead cable at come down at Harrow.

It means all West Coast Main Line services have been suspended between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said:

“As predicted the extreme temperatures have impacted the overhead cables on the West Coast main line and all trains have had to be stopped at Harrow in North London. “Please follow our ‘do not travel’ message today as journeys are being severely impacted. “Once the emergency services give us the go ahead we will work as fast as we can to restore the railway lines. “We’re sorry to people impacted and we’re working as fast as we can to get things back up and running.” James Dean

Avanti West Coast passengers with tickets dated 18th or 19th July who cannot travel can either claim a refund or use their tickets tomorrow or Thursday.

Disruption is also being felt on West Midlands Railway services on the Cross City Line after problems with high temperatures also saw services stopped in and out of Birmingham New Street.