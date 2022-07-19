A Lichfield woman will take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay when it visits the city.

Lucy Chatting will be one of the batonbearers in Beacon Park tomorrow (20th July).

She was chosen for her efforts to help raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity in support of the oncology and research departments.

Lucy began fundraising when her son Carter was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia when he was four.

Having to spend so much time in the hospital got her and her husband, Matthew, thinking about how they could make a difference to the patients. They began the Carter The Brave organisation which has gone on to raise huge sums for the hospital.

Lucy said:

“I was absolutely delighted to be nominated, and to then be chosen – it’s such an honour. “I’m sure I’ll be quite emotional on the day, just thinking about how far Carter has come, and all we’ve achieved through Carter The Brave. “Our motivation has always been supporting kids with cancer and I’m just one of the many people who has dedicated so much of their time to fundraising for Birmingham Children’s Hospital. “I’m thrilled to be flying the flag – or in this case carrying the baton – on behalf of the whole team. It’s a proud day for us all.” Lucy Chatting

Carter The Brave’s fundraising has helped to provide new game stations for sick children on the oncology ward at the hospital.

The team has also supported the research department, funding vital and life-saving studies into finding more effective paediatric cancer treatments.

Lucy will carry the baton through Beacon Park at 12pm tomorrow.