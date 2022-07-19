Passengers in Lichfield are again being reminded not to travel by train unless their journey is essential.
High temperatures have seen a reduced timetable put into operation yesterday (18th July) at both London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway.
Customer experience director Jonny Wiseman said:
“We expect further disruption to services today (19th July) so customers should again avoid travelling unless their journey is absolutely necessary.
“For those journeys that are essential, we would ask passengers to be aware that they will take longer than usual and services may be subject to short notice cancellations.”Jonny Wiseman
