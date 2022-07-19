Police in Lichfield and Burntwood are visiting schools as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the impact of anti-social behaviour.

In the run-up to the school holidays, officers will also be talking to students about issues such as knife crime.

It comes during Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, which runs until 24th July.

Chief Inspector Laura Morrey, Staffordshire Police’s lead on anti-social behaviour, said:

“We don’t underestimate the impact anti-social behaviour can have on victims, which is why tackling it is an everyday commitment for us and our partners in Staffordshire.

“Anti-social behaviour is something you’ll see our teams updating about routinely on our social channels and via our Smart Alert community messaging platform.

“However, throughout this dedicated awareness week we’ll be sharing some snippets of what this work looks like and who is tackling anti-social behaviour here in Staffordshire, so you know we’re here if you need us.”

Police say there will also be increased patrols in Lichfield and Burntwood to target anyone causing anti-social behaviour.