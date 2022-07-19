A series of sporting activities are being staged across Lichfield and Burntwood to help keep young people active during the summer holidays.

The Getin2it programme includes sessions in tennis, boxing, football, soft archery and spikeball.

The sessions will be held at venues such as Beacon Park, Burntwood Leisure Centre, Chase Terrace Park and Burntwood Park from 25th July.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“Getin2it offers a variety of great activities over the summer holiday period. “They will keep young people active and occupied and we hope many from across the district will attend. “There is no need to book to participate in any of the sessions over the six weeks – just come along and join in.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

For the full programme of activities between 25th July and 2nd September visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/holiday-fun-2.