Staff and residents have celebrated the fourth anniversary of a Lichfield care home.

The Spires hosted a birthday barbecue in the grounds for guests including friends and family and the Deputy Mayor of Lichfield.

Resident Maisie Rusell said:

“I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. “The staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.” Maisie Russell

Local singer Ruth Harvey also visited to entertain those in attendance.

Amy Doyle, general manager at the The Spires, said: