Staff and residents have celebrated the fourth anniversary of a Lichfield care home.
The Spires hosted a birthday barbecue in the grounds for guests including friends and family and the Deputy Mayor of Lichfield.
Resident Maisie Rusell said:
“I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people.
“The staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”Maisie Russell
Local singer Ruth Harvey also visited to entertain those in attendance.
Amy Doyle, general manager at the The Spires, said:
“Staff are dedicated to making sure that the home is a happy and welcoming place for all our residents and to celebrate four years of offering fantastic care was wonderful.
“This event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off – it was a resounding success.”Amy Doyle
