Comedian Mark Steel will be on stage at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

A familiar face on TV shows Have I Got News For Your and QI, as well as regular appearances BBC Radio 4’s News Quiz, the funnyman will be at the city theatre on 3rd September.

He said his new show – An Evening and a Little Bit of a Morning – would explore the modern world from his own perspective.

“I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m a heap of contradictions, trying to stay young while being unable to log into any website; trying to be respectable and mainstream – in this show there will even be a piano and a bit of singing – until I can’t help breaking into a steaming rant that would get me locked away somewhere secure if it wasn’t on a stage. “And this is stand-up, so whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day will almost certainly be in the show. “So, I’ll try to keep it to a decent length, but it could so easily end up as an evening and part of the next day.” Mark Steel

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.