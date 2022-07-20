A councillor says he hopes efforts to attract new skilled jobs into Lichfield will prevent people having to travel outside the area to work.

Cllr Paul Ray made his comments after raising the issue at a meeting of Lichfield District Council.

He was reassured by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, that efforts were underway in a bid to secure Whitehall jobs as part of the Levelling Up plan to relocate posts throughout the country.

Cllr Ray, Liberal Democrat member for Chadsmead, said the move would be a first step in preventing people having to leave the district for work.

“I am glad to hear Cllr Pullen’s commitment to this agenda and I now await to see results and action. “We desperately need to attract more employment into our district. Too many residents have to commute out for their work and more local employment will grow our local economy. “It will also help make our community more sustainable as more local jobs means less travel and less damage to our environment. “And following COVID 19 we know residents are looking to reduce their commuting time. Many people are wanting to work closer to their homes and Lichfield is so well placed to attract employers due to the office-based skilled of many residents in the district.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said Lichfield was in “a prime position” to secure relocated Government jobs.

Cllr Ray said he hoped to see those words backed up with actions.