Crowds have turned out across Lichfield and Burntwood to welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay to the district.

The National Memorial Arboretum, Lichfield Cathedral, Beacon Park, Chasetown and Chasewater all welcomed batonbearers today (20th July).

The baton began the visit at in Alrewas where nine people carried it through the 150-acres of the arboretum.

Among them was Major Naveed Muhammad MBE, the British Army’s national liaison officer, who carried the baton up the steps of the Armed Forces Memorial

He said:

“It was a tremendous honour to carry Her Majesty’s Baton as it made its journey across the National Memorial Arboretum. “This place is incredibly important to everyone serving in the Armed Forces, as a space to remember fallen colleagues and it plays a crucial role in ensuring that inspirational stories of service and sacrifice are preserved for future generations. “Many serving members of the Armed Forces will also be competing in the Commonwealth Games, a fantastic occasion bringing together athletes from every corner of the globe for a spectacular celebration of sport and friendship.” Major Naveed Muhammad MBE

After the baton concluded its 25-minute tour of the Arboretum, it was displayed in Heroes’ Square for a celebratory event.

The relay then moved on to Lichfield where it visited both Lichfield Cathedral and Beacon Park, before heading to Burntwood where crowds turned out to see it travel down Chasetown High Street on route to the final stop of the day at Chasewater.

