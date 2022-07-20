A member of Lichfield District Council has been told that understanding the location of Burntwood is “very straightforward”.

Cllr David Leytham, Conservative member for Whittington and Streethay, asked a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee for a definition of where the town was.

He told the discussion on Burntwood Town Deal:

“Define Burntwood – it’s a huge sprawl, and usually we struggle to understand what we mean by that word ‘Burntwood’. “On a map where does it start?” Cllr David Leytham, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Steve Norman, Labour representative for Chase Terrace, said: