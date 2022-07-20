A member of Lichfield District Council has been told that understanding the location of Burntwood is “very straightforward”.
Cllr David Leytham, Conservative member for Whittington and Streethay, asked a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee for a definition of where the town was.
He told the discussion on Burntwood Town Deal:
“Define Burntwood – it’s a huge sprawl, and usually we struggle to understand what we mean by that word ‘Burntwood’.
“On a map where does it start?”Cllr David Leytham, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Steve Norman, Labour representative for Chase Terrace, said:
“It’s mostly Burntwood and part of Hammerwich – it’s approximately a 28,000 population.
“It’s very straightforward. It’s the parish of Burntwood.
“Maps are available.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Chase Terrace, Chasetown, Summerfield and All Saints, Highfield (which is basically the Hunslet and St Matthews Estate, Boney Hay and Central . You could probably add the
the triangle if being reasonable.
Got to agree with Cllr Norman for once that’s it’s very straightforward …
No great surprise really. You wonder if a lot of the local Conservatives could actually locate the nose at the end of their face most of the time.
Also, how great to have clarification from the county councillor for Burntwood North, who hardly ever seems to spend time in his constituency these days. He seems to be taking his lead from our MP and getting involved in all sorts of different issues but doing very little for the people he actually represents. It must be a Tory trait.
If he isn’t ignoring Burntwood North, he’s fly tipping in Hammerwich, smoking big cigars while praising the work of food banks or telling social media how much his political outlook has changed since he quit the local Conservatives whilst seemingly still liking a huge amount of Tory personalities and posts.
Such a shame he didn’t stick to his original intention of quitting as a county councillor after the #treegate farce.
But as the Conservatives continually prove, removing elected Tories, even when they have been accused or found guilty of the most serious crimes, is pretty much impossible.
As for this mystery of where Burntwood is – why not get out and look for yourself Cllr Leytham?
1-I’ve actually been quite busy in my division supporting the local food bank which is Cannock and Chadsmoor alongside trying to get Severn Trent to finally act and negotiating additional
funding for weeding work. This is
alongside committed support to
Liberty, BTC’s dementia friendly walk,
a charity supporting those with sickle
cell and the fuse. Tomorrow I’m meeting another charity who supports those with mental health after full council and Saturday I’m joining better way’s sleep out. So I don’t think my Twitter can really be used to judge my career anymore, as was my intent a few months ago.
As a former Tory it would be odd if I didn’t like the posts of people I used to get on with. Your post seems to ignore that the majority of my tweets are on mental health nowadays.
But that’s that. I’m off to chasewater, which I do believe is just about in a place called Burntwood.
Tom – Chasewater? That rings a bell. I can’t quite remember why though. Its almost like I can’t see the wood for the trees sometimes.
