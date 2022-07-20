A former youth centre in Lichfield is set to be sold.

Commercial property firm Burley Browne has confirmed the Minster Hall site is under offer.

Since the building stopped being used as a youth centre it has been home to organisations such as a community cycling group and a community interest company working with people with learning difficulties.

The site had been listed for £350,000.

A spokesperson for Burley Browne said:

“Following an offer deadline, Burley Browne can place under offer the former Minster Hall Youth Centre on Dam Street.” Burley Browne spokesperson

A Lichfield councillor had previously called for the site to be retained for the community.

Speaking last year, Cllr Paul McDermott said: