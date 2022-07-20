Three free exhibitions and activities have been added to the summer programme at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Alrewas centre of remembrance is running the Sports, Service and the Commonwealth schedule over the coming months.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the Sport in Service exhibition, as well as taking part in The Arboretum Games.

Prayers of the Past, an exhibition by artist Tasawar Bashir, will tell the forgotten stories of Birmingham’s south Asian communities, while people will also be able to take part in an outdoor augmented reality experience and a Commonwealth-themed outdoor escape room challenge.

Mark Ellis, interim lead at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“As excitement builds for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, our fun-packed summer programme of Commonwealth-inspired exhibitions, events and activities will help families explore the diverse communities and friendships between the countries that take part in the Commonwealth Games. “The new activities will appeal to families of all ages and complement the free exhibitions, trails and play areas already available to family visitors this summer at the nation’s year-round place to remember.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Full details of the activities can be found on the National Memorial Arboretum website.