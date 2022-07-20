People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to contribute to a piece of digital art being created to celebrate the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in the district today (20th July) as it makes it was to Birmingham for the start of the event.

Dubbed the Relaytionship, the artwork has been developing along the way since the start of the really in October 2021.

The piece is inspired by a poem by spoken word artist Amerah Saleh who has called on communities to answer “What does home mean to you? What does incredible mean to you?”

Local residents are being asked to submit their own rousing words to be included in the final composition, which will be unveiled during the Commonwealth Games.

Amerah said:

“The responses we’ve seen so far have been nothing short of inspirational, and as the Relaytionship has evolved, it’s clear that despite our differences, we are all more connected than we think. “As the Commonwealth Games approach, we want to hear from the people of Lichfield and Burntwood and we encourage them to become part of this truly exciting project.” Amerah Saleh

People can find out more about how to contribute words for the project, visit www.makeitwm.com/relaytionship.

Becky Frall, head of tourism at the West Midlands Growth Company, said: