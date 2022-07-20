Hundreds of bags of rubbish have been cleared from the side of a stretch of road running through Lichfield and Burntwood.

National Highways undertook the week long clean-up of an 11-mile stretch of the A5.

The team of litter pickers worked alongside the carriageway from Muckley Corner to Cannock, clearing away items including a large double mattress and cushions from a sofa.

Andrew Jinks, regional director for the Midlands at National Highways, said:

“People, quite rightly, hate to see litter by the side of the road. As well as taking a terrible toll on the environment, litter builds up in road verges creating a safety risk for road users, wildlife and the maintenance crews who have to clean it up. “Money spent cleaning up after people who idly drop their rubbish by the roadside could be better spent on other priorities such as repairing potholes. “Although we are dealing with litter every day across the country, we have joined forces with the community and our partners in Staffordshire now to make sure that visitors in the region for the Commonwealth Games get the best possible impression of the area.” Andrew Jinks, National Highways

The operation came after figures revealed over the past year there were 146 reported incidents of rubbish and shed loads on the A5.

Sergeant Peter Harris, of Staffordshire Police’s roads policing unit, said: