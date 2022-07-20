A tennis club has been given the go-ahead to install a new lighting system on courts.

Birmingham Road-based Shenstone Tennis Club had applied for permission in order to extend the time the facility can be used.

A statement said LED lighting would enable the courts to be used by more people.

“The overall aim is to make available better facilities and create more tennis playing time for people of all ages including children and juniors. This helps with their well-being both physically and mentally and to enable them to be part of a friendly social environment. “The proposals will permit extended playing time during the spring, autumn and winter months. In addition, the lighting will provide additional safety, security and comfort for the adjoining spaces.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.