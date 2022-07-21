A councillor says an unnamed vote on allowances was not a secret ballot.

Members of Lichfield District Council opted to reject a 10.1% increase in their allowances.

The proposal had been put forward by an independent remuneration panel and backed by some members, including a former cabinet member who said it would “reflect the value” councillors add to the lives of local residents.

Some Labour councillors had called for a named vote, but it did not take place after the leader of the opposition group didn’t call for one and less than 50% backed the proposal. Instead, hands were counted in the council chamber to determine a majority.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group, said there were ways residents could find out which side of the allowances argument their representatives were on.

“It was not a secret vote as members had to put their hands up – and as 23 members vote for the motion, I estimate that almost half of the controlling group members present voted against, though I am guessing it might have been fewer if a named vote had been agreed by members. “If residents want to know which way their Conservative councillor voted, then they should email them directly. The member should then be able to respond with a detailed reason for their view.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Norman had seconded a proposal to reject the increase which had been put forward by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the controlling Conservative group.

The Labour representative for Chase Terrace said: