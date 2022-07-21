A councillor says an unnamed vote on allowances was not a secret ballot.
Members of Lichfield District Council opted to reject a 10.1% increase in their allowances.
The proposal had been put forward by an independent remuneration panel and backed by some members, including a former cabinet member who said it would “reflect the value” councillors add to the lives of local residents.
Some Labour councillors had called for a named vote, but it did not take place after the leader of the opposition group didn’t call for one and less than 50% backed the proposal. Instead, hands were counted in the council chamber to determine a majority.
Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group, said there were ways residents could find out which side of the allowances argument their representatives were on.
“It was not a secret vote as members had to put their hands up – and as 23 members vote for the motion, I estimate that almost half of the controlling group members present voted against, though I am guessing it might have been fewer if a named vote had been agreed by members.
“If residents want to know which way their Conservative councillor voted, then they should email them directly. The member should then be able to respond with a detailed reason for their view.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Norman had seconded a proposal to reject the increase which had been put forward by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the controlling Conservative group.
The Labour representative for Chase Terrace said:
“The leader of the council asked me, as leader of the opposition, if I would second his proposal to reject the recommended increase proposed by the independent remuneration panel, and I said I would.
“My group members were already unanimous in not wanting to vote in favour of the increase.
“As I and others said on the night, there may never be a good time for an increase, but this year is clearly going to be one of the worst years we could have any increase. This is because of the predicted increase in inflation of 10% and the 65% increase predicted in energy costs.
“When the recommended 10.1% came through from the panel it was a bit of a shock and that is also why Labour members voted against an increase in council tax earlier this year.
“Cllr Pullen did not have the benefit of a unanimous vote from his members, but I respect their views.
“It was a well-researched and argued report and some may have missed the recommendations for three posts that would have seen a reduction.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Our volunteers moderated 1465 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
What rubbish as the leader of the official opposition you vetoed a named vote. The named vote was called by one of your members, seconded by myself and supported later in the very long debate by more labour votes. It’s far from a unanimous Labour group position.
As mentioned by Cllr D Ennis, if your not ashamed of the way you vote, why not put your name to it for the public to see?
It seems the political parties are split. One on how much we should be paid and the other on transparency.
Leave a comment