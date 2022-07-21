Celebrities have helped a group supporting young people with special needs in Lichfield an Burntwood to celebrate at an awards evening.

Liberty Jamboree hosted the event at a packed Guildhall earlier this week.

A number of guests helped present the awards, including the Mayor of Lichfield, while celebrities such as rugby star Will Greenwood and TV duo And and Dec also appeared in videos hailing the work of the winners.

Others who sent films for the evening include actors Eddie Marsan and Mina Anwar.

A spokesperson said:

“The awards evening was a huge success, with the Guildhall filled with proud parents and carers.” Liberty Jamboree spokesperson

More pictures of the event and some of the videos from celebrities are available on the Liberty Jamboree Facebook page.

Founded in 2015, the group aims to aid young people with special educational needs with their transition into adulthood and independence by providing access to activities and facilities.

Members of the group will now be focusing on their performance of a dance routine as part of the opening of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28th July.